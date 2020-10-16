Local business offers classroom space to students, staff affected by Hurricane Delta

VERMILION, La. (KLFY)- Lighthouse Christian Academy students in Abbeville are learning outside of their normal classroom setting due to not having electricity.

Principal Tonia Bolden says the academy has been without power for seven days because of Hurricane Delta. She says students needed a place to continue learning, that’s when she reached out to a local business and asked to use their facility. She says she’s grateful for the owner’s generosity.

“Vermilion Parish (School District) was on closure for Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday as a technical day. So we did not have class on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but because of the generosity of dx2 we were able to continue our hybrid class on today.”

Bolden says students are following a hybrid schedule and are well adjusted to using chrome books and laptops for learning. She says this made it easier when moving students away from the classroom.

“The transition really wasn’t hard. Most of our materials were pre-done for us already. Due to the COVID the children have been able to manipulate the tablets and chrome books and those sorts of things. It was an easy transition for them and myself. “

Bolden says she’s unsure when power will be restored. However, students will remain at the facility until it is safe to return to the classroom.

“I believe that we will stay in here as long as dx2 will allow us to. As soon as we have electricity restored, we will return to our building,” she said.