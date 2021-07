BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Parish Brewing announced on their Instagram that they’re releasing a Raising Cane’s lemonade-inspired IPA beer called “No Slaw, Extra Toast.”

It will be available in person and online starting Wednesday, July 28. Shipping and distribution to markets begins later this week and next week.

The IPA runs $17 for a 4-pack of 16oz cans and there’s a limit of 2 cases per person.

