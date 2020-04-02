‘Light it Up Blue’ initiative spreads across Acadiana for World Autism Awareness Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- April 2nd is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Although the normal array of events promoting awareness across Acadiana has been adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Light it Up Blue’ initiative is alive and well.

Autism families are heading to social media to celebrate a day dedicated to awareness.

“It’s very overwhelming and I’m going to try not to cry,” said Mellisa Hall, founder of Autism Love 365.

She is a mom on a mission in Opelousas. She and her daughter, Mya, continues to shine a light on ASD, despite the Coronavirus pandemic changing their everyday lives and scheduled events,

“Because they’re used to routine. Whether your child is in school, they’re used to seeing their teachers , their friends, going certain routes to school,” described Hall.

It’s a crisis that’s affecting many like her son. Their main goal is to prevent meltdowns from the disorder, remain positive, while spreading ‘Autism Love 365 days a year.

” I’m going to keep pumping it up blue on social media, like I do every year. After we weather this crisis, we’re going to do something special for our families,” said Hall.

Each year a walk is held to amplify the message. For now, families across Acadiana are lighting it up blue online to promote inclusion, acceptance and education.

“Instead of like trying to bring a person down, trying to make them feel like they don’t know about their child, try to help them instead of hurt them,” said Mya Hall.

“I just want people to be more understanding and don’t look at our kids like they’re a disease. Accept them,” her mother added.

Autism Love 365 is an initiative in Opelousas, supporting families with sensory items, technology and more. Learn more here.