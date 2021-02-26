Leonville resident seeks good Samaritan to help rescue cat stuck in a tree

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- It’s one of those scenarios you hear about, but one local resident claims the fire department said it is unable to help this time around.

A Leonville woman said her young cat, “Sophia”, has been stuck in a tree in her yard along Old Spanish Trail for five days. The feline has been crying but can’t seem to climb down, the resident said.

The pet owner called KLFY and asked if we could put the word out for a good Samaritan’s helping hand.

In anyone would like to help, please call Peggy (337) 308-1063, or her sister, Betty, (337) 290-5135.