LeBeau, La. (KLFY)- LeBeau is holding its annual Zydeco Festival on the grounds of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on July 6.

This weekend’s lineup up includes Nathan Williams, Lil’ Nate, Step Rideau, Geno Delafose and Rusty Metoyer.



All proceeds raised at the Lebeau Zydeco Festival go back to the church.



Learn more about the festival here.