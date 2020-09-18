LCG’s Household Hazardous Waste Day set for Nov. 21

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Parish residents can mark their calendars for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Household Hazardous Waste Day. Chemicals, electronics and other items can be taken to Cajun Field for proper disposal or recycling on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Chemicals Accepted:
- Paint & paint
- Products
- Turpentine
- Paint thinner & stripper
- Stains
- Gasoline
- Chemical
- Cleaners
- Photographic chemicals
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Pool
- Chemicals
- Mercury thermometers
- Fluorescent tubes
- Alkaline batteries
Electronics Accepted:
- Computer hardware
- Computer accessories
- Laptops
- Processors
- Networking equipment
- Circuit boards (any type)
- Fax machines
- Toner & ink jet cartridges
- Digital Cameras & DVR’s
- MP3 & DVD Players
- Stereos
- DVD movies & video games
- Xboxes, PlayStations, Wii
- Portable GPS devices
- Cell phones/bag phones
- Telephone & telephone systems
- Security systems
- Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)
- Telephone & computer cables
Will NOT Accept
- X NO Copiers
- X NO Televisions
- X NO CRT Monitors
- X NO Printers
- X NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- X NO Motor Oil
- X NO Antifreeze
- X NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- X NO Tires
- X NO Compact Florescent Bulbs
- X NO Appliances
- X NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
- X NO Commercial Waste
- X NO Medical Waste
- X NO Medicine
- X NO Explosives (including ammunition)
- X NO Radioactive Material
- X NO PCB Oil
WHERE TO RECYCLE UNACCEPTED ITEMS (Call business beforehand. Accepted items may change.)
Rechargeable Batteries
- Best Buy (Lithium-ion only)
- Batteries Plus
Automotive Batteries
- EMR / Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- Most Automotive Stores (i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)
Motor Oil
- Most Automotive Stores
- Wal-Mart
- Antifreeze
- Firestone
- Pep Boys (5639 Johnson Street)
- Take 5 Oil Change (1500 Pinhook or 3120 Ambassador Caffery)
Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Ameri-Gas: 2317 N. University Ave.
Tires
- Public Works South District Yard: 1017 Fortune Road (291-7072)
- Colt Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, La.
Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- Home Depot
Appliances
- EMR / Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- 1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste map at lafayettela.gov for designated week)
Fire Extinguishers
- Gulf Land Fire Safety Inc., Carencro, La.