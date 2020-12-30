LCG urges pet safety during New Year’s Eve celebrations

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations can result in pets experiencing the new year scared and far from home. The bright lights and loud sounds of fireworks can be terrifying for pets and trigger a fight-or-flight response.

“We get calls from owners whose dogs escaped from their yard or jerked out of their collars while leashed at a fireworks event,” Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Director Shelley Delahoussaye said. “We do our best to reunite the lost animals with their owners, but prevention is key for these situations.”

Having witnessed the impact fireworks have on animals, Delahoussaye urged pet owners to celebrate the New Year keeping safety top of mind.

“On the days and weeks following the New Year’s holiday, we tend to see an increase in animals brought into the shelter,” she said. “Some are strays, but many are pets that are lost, confused and sometimes injured.”

Delahoussaye encouraged pet owners whose pets may end up missing to check the LASCC website at old.lafayettela.gov/lascc/pages/default.

Tips to Protect Your Pet on New Year’s Eve:

Keep Pets Inside

Create a safe space or use a crate, and surround pets with items that make them comfortable. Close windows and draw curtains.

Keep Pets Busy

Provide a distraction with toys and long-lasting chews.

Use Ambient Noise

A radio, white noise or TV can help mask the noise of fireworks.

Update Pets’ Information