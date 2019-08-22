Officials to name portion of Park Avenue in honor of local civil leader Dr. Raphael Baranco

LAFAYETTE, La. Lafayette officials will hold a ceremony at 5 p.m. this evening to rename a portion of Park Avenue in honor of Dr. Raphael Baraco Sr.

“Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux are proud to lead the effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Raphael A. Baranco, Sr. by renaming Park Ave from Mudd Ave. to Moss St. as Dr. R. A. Baranco Sr. Blvd,” Lafayette Consolidated Government said in an announcement today.

The dedication will take place on the backside of the newly renamed Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School.