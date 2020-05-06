1  of  2
LCG to livestream National Day of Prayer on May 7

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and local religious leaders will observe the National Day of Prayer from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at city hall.

Members of the public will not be permitted inside the service, but they can join the service online.

The hour-long program will be livestreamed on the Lafayette Consolidated Government Facebook page.

Following the program, Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) will livestream on its Facebook page until 8:00 p.m., with faith-based leaders speaking every 15 minutes.

Read the National Day of Prayer’s full program below:

National Day of Prayer 2020 

Thursday, May 7, 2020 

Welcome Bishop Carlos Harvin 

Pledge of Allegiance  

National Anthem Rev. Ty Cook 

Prayer of Blessing Rev. Ty Cook 

Prayer Proclamation Mayor-President Josh Guillory 

100th Congress Prayer Resolution 

January 25, 1988 

Worship Song Rev. Ty Cook 

Prayer Intentions and Speakers 

Nation, President/Vice President 

National Leaders Rev. Tim Miller 

Our State, Governor, State LeadersRev. Sidney Morales 

Lafayette Elected Leaders Rev. Mason Jack 

Judicial System, Law Enforcement 

MilitaryRev. Jeff Ables 

The Church Pastor Brenda Hebert 

First Responders (COVID-19) Bishop Deshotel 

Education, Families of  COVID-19 Victims Rev. Daniel Kelly 

Business Leaders, Media 

Economic Recovery Rev. Jacob Aranza 

Acknowledgements and Closing Bishop Carlos Harvin 

