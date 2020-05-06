LCG to livestream National Day of Prayer on May 7

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and local religious leaders will observe the National Day of Prayer from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at city hall.

Members of the public will not be permitted inside the service, but they can join the service online.

The hour-long program will be livestreamed on the Lafayette Consolidated Government Facebook page.

Following the program, Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) will livestream on its Facebook page until 8:00 p.m., with faith-based leaders speaking every 15 minutes.

Read the National Day of Prayer’s full program below:

National Day of Prayer 2020

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Welcome Bishop Carlos Harvin

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem Rev. Ty Cook

Prayer of Blessing Rev. Ty Cook

Prayer Proclamation Mayor-President Josh Guillory

100th Congress Prayer Resolution

January 25, 1988

Worship Song Rev. Ty Cook

Prayer Intentions and Speakers

Nation, President/Vice President

National Leaders Rev. Tim Miller

Our State, Governor, State LeadersRev. Sidney Morales

Lafayette Elected Leaders Rev. Mason Jack

Judicial System, Law Enforcement

MilitaryRev. Jeff Ables

The Church Pastor Brenda Hebert

First Responders (COVID-19) Bishop Deshotel

Education, Families of COVID-19 Victims Rev. Daniel Kelly

Business Leaders, Media

Economic Recovery Rev. Jacob Aranza

Acknowledgements and Closing Bishop Carlos Harvin