LCG to livestream National Day of Prayer on May 7

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and local religious leaders will observe the National Day of Prayer from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at city hall.
Members of the public will not be permitted inside the service, but they can join the service online.
The hour-long program will be livestreamed on the Lafayette Consolidated Government Facebook page.
Following the program, Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) will livestream on its Facebook page until 8:00 p.m., with faith-based leaders speaking every 15 minutes.
Read the National Day of Prayer’s full program below:
National Day of Prayer 2020
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Welcome Bishop Carlos Harvin
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem Rev. Ty Cook
Prayer of Blessing Rev. Ty Cook
Prayer Proclamation Mayor-President Josh Guillory
100th Congress Prayer Resolution
January 25, 1988
Worship Song Rev. Ty Cook
Prayer Intentions and Speakers
Nation, President/Vice President
National Leaders Rev. Tim Miller
Our State, Governor, State LeadersRev. Sidney Morales
Lafayette Elected Leaders Rev. Mason Jack
Judicial System, Law Enforcement
MilitaryRev. Jeff Ables
The Church Pastor Brenda Hebert
First Responders (COVID-19) Bishop Deshotel
Education, Families of COVID-19 Victims Rev. Daniel Kelly
Business Leaders, Media
Economic Recovery Rev. Jacob Aranza
Acknowledgements and Closing Bishop Carlos Harvin