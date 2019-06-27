LCG reminds of fireworks laws, safety

(LCG)- As fireworks stands pop up in preparation of Fourth of July celebrations, Lafayette Consolidated Government reminds citizens of local fireworks laws and regulations and urges all to practice responsible fireworks handling.

In Lafayette Parish, the possession, use, handling, sales or the ignition of any fireworks within a city’s limits is strictly prohibited. Fireworks sales are permissible in the unincorporated areas of the parish only during designated times, beginning at noon on June 25 through 10 p.m. July 5. Fireworks may be used, set off and shot in the unincorporated areas from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during this 11-day period and until 1 a.m. on July 5. The possession, handling and purchasing of fireworks is prohibited for minors under the age of 18.

With most Independence Day festivities centered around fireworks, fireworks safety cannot be stressed enough. Though they are fun and exciting, fireworks can also be dangerous when mishandled. Injuries to the face, eyes, hands and fingers make up the most common injuries on July 4 due to accidents involving fireworks. Fireworks can also start unintended fires. Citizens should take special care to follow all safety measures when handling fireworks. Residents are encouraged to attend public fireworks displays where available in local municipalities such as Downtown’s Uncle Sam’s Jam, Broussard Independence Festivalin Broussard and Fireworks at the Pond in Youngsville.

Tips for safe Fourth of July celebrations are as follows:

· Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

· Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

· Adults are responsible for all firework activities; children should never handle fireworks.

· Safety glasses should be worn when shooting fireworks.

· Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

· Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

· Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

· Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

· Never carry fireworks in pockets or shoot them from glass or metal containers.

· Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.