LCG program provides free smoke alarms for deaf and hard-of-hearing residents

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The Lafayette Consolidated Government program that offers free deaf and hard-of-hearing smoke alarms to Lafayette Parish residents is being extended until September 2021.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Community Development secured a FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety Grant last year which provides the Lafayette Fire Department with specialized smoke alarms to protect those vulnerable to a fire or escaping a fire.

Firefighters will install smoke alarms equipped with movement, flashing lights and low-frequency sound to signal danger.

“Everyone should have a working smoke alarm, but it is also important to have a working smoke alarm that works for you,” LFD Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, said these smoke alarms can save lives. “Occupants have as little as two minutes to escape home fires. This program gives Lafayette Parish citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing the opportunity to get the protection they need at no cost to them.”

The program only requires applicants to be a resident of Lafayette Parish and documentation of deafness or hearing loss.

To apply for a free smoke alarm:

1. Submit an online application here or complete the application found at your local fire department and send to the Lafayette Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division by mail, fax or email.

2. Provide deafness or hearing loss documentation (proof of disability may include a letter from a doctor, therapist, case manager or other medical provider, or a copy of your driver’s license stating the disability.)

3. Return the application to Lafayette Fire Prevention Department

Visit: https://old.lafayettela.gov/FireDepartment/Pages/FSS for program information.