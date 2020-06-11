LCG launches senior walking program, distance between Lafayette and New Orleans

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department has announced a “Walking to New Orleans” senior walking program for anyone 50 and older.

“After the past few months of being isolated and possibly inactive, it’s important that we start moving and incorporating a healthy lifestyle into our daily routines for our physical and mental health,” Parks and Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor Denise Ferguson said.

The goal is to reach 137 miles – the distance from Lafayette to New Orleans, LCG said in Thursday’s announcement.

The program is free; participants are not required to start the program on Monday and can join anytime.

CDC health safety guidelines will be followed.

“We will make sure when we meet as a group, we will be socially distanced. We’re going to be stretching, we’re going to be moving, Ferguson said. “It’s important to keep everyone safe, as we work toward a healthy routine.”

“Walking to New Orleans” begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020; walkers will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Comeaux Recreation Center, 411 W. Bluebird Drive, Lafayette, LA. No sign up is necessary.

For more information, contact Denise Ferguson at (337) 291-8127, or the Parks and Recreation Department office at (337) 291-8362.