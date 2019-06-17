LCG: Flood debris pick up begins this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Consolidated Government has contracted services for flood-related debris pick up for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish affected by the June 6 rain event to begin today, Monday, June 17, 2019.

To ensure safe and speedy pick up of flood-related debris:

Debris should be placed as close to the street as safely possible, but should not block the roadway

All debris should be clear of ditches

For safety reasons, refrigerator and freezer doors must be secured with duct tape

Do not place debris next to fire hydrants, water meters or electric pedestals; doing so will inhibit access by LUS should an emergency service issue arise.

Place debris at least three feet from mailboxes and all poles including electrical and telephone poles.

Place debris as least three feet away from trees and avoid low-hanging branches

Debris cannot be collected from private property; do not place between your house and a sidewalk.

Do not place debris for collection under power lines and telephone lines if possible.

Recycling and regular household garbage should be placed in the appropriate carts provided by Republic Services.

Republic Services will work to maintain their garbage, recycling and yard waste collection schedule. If delays should occur, customers are asked to exercise patience and leave their carts at the road until they are serviced.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now