LARC’s Noel Acadien Au Village scaling back hours due to lack of volunteers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Organizers with Noel Acadien Au Village at LARC’s Acadian Village said they are having to make some tough decisions for this year’s program.

Due to the pandemic, groups that have volunteered for many years for the Christmas program in Santa’s Kitchen and throughout the festival are having to cancel this year amid concerns about the pandemic.

This shortage of volunteers is causing LARC Director, Brian Hensegens to make the decision that the program will close on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, December 14, 15 and 16, the organization said in a statement Monday.

This will give the volunteers that are able to participate, an opportunity to recharge and prepare for the final week of the celebration, the statement said.

Noel Acadien Au Village is open for two sessions each evening from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online and at your local Shop Rite.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the program you can contact Karon Davis at LARC via email at kdavis@lafayettelarc.org.