Lafayette’s first national Kids to Parks Day event

Lafayette, La. (LCG) – Lafayette families and friends are invited to Lafayette’s first Kids to Parks Day event on Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Beaver Park. The event is hosted by Councilwoman Nanette Cook, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks and Recreation Department, CREATE Lafayette, Vermilionville and Jean Lafitte National Park. Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play organized by the National Park Trust. Lafayette’s Kids to Parks Day is one of more than 1,000 park events taking place across the country encouraging children to explore their neighborhood parks and discover science, history, nature and adventure close to home.

The Lafayette event will include a showcase of recreation and cultural activities such as tennis, bocce ball, dance, field day activities, BBQ, snowballs, live music and much more! With its location on the Vermilion River, Beaver Park is also located between Lafayette’s National Park, the Jean Lafitte Center, and Vermilionville. Kids to Parks day is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a National Park, a living history museum and folk life park, river activities and a local park all in one day!

Families are invited to start their experience at Jean Lafitte National Park with free parking and free admission to the center. Families who pick up their free Kids to Parks Day t-shirt at the Beaver Park BBQ Pavilion will get free admission into Vermilionville for self-guided village tours, kayaking lessons in Petit Bayou and admission to the Bal du Dimanche featuring live music with the Babineaux Sisters. Free t-shirts are available for pick up starting at 10 a.m. at the Beaver Park BBQ Pavilion near the tennis courts, while supplies last. Boat tours will also be available for $5 per person at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Vermilionville.

“Parks and recreation are critical to the health and vitality of Lafayette Parish and partnering in this national park advocacy day is a great way to connect our citizens with our programs,” said Gerald Boudreaux, Director of Lafayette Parks and Recreation.

Councilwoman Nanette Cook agreed adding, “I’m a lifelong health advocate and educator, and I am proud to partner for this great community event. Getting kids moving and outside has not only been my career but my way of life.”

“Showcasing and supporting our parks and recreation programs are critically important to CREATE Lafayette. We thought this event was an excellent opportunity to partner with our Parks and Recreation Department to really show what Lafayette has to offer,” said Kate Durio, CREATE Lafayette.

Supporting the efforts to empower kids and encourage families to get outdoors and visit our parks, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declared May 19, 2019 as “Kids to Parks Day” by official proclamation.

For a full day of family recreation, consider biking to Beaver Park on the Atakapas-Ishak Bike Trail.

The event is free and open to the public of all ages, however no pets, please.

The public is encouraged to follow and share Kids to Parks Day experiences on social media using the hashtags #kidstoparks, #KTPDay and #ParkChampion

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now