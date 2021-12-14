Lafayette U.S. Army veteran gets free new roof from Jim Olivier’s

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jim Olivier’s Roofing and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project partnered to provide a new roof for a Lafayette U.S. Army veteran.

As part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, Jim Olivier’s Roofing is replacing Army veteran Alvin Petry’s roof at no cost. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating the materials and Jim Olivier’s is donating the labor.

Through a partnership with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, Alvin Petry was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 300 military members have received new roofs.

