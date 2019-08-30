LAFAYETTE: Stuller to host job fair September 6

LAFAYETTE, La.- Stuller is a growing company in the Lafayette area, and is looking for people to help continue that growth.

Stuller can help you build your career. They are the largest manufacturer and distributor of jewelry and jewelry-related tools, supplies, and equipment in the United States.

Stuller offers a broad variety of career options based right here in Lafayette, La.

The career fair will be held on September 6, form 11:00am-2:00pm.

There are multiple positions available.

What to expect while attending the job fair:

Learn about Stuller and its many different career opportunities.

Meet with and provide resumes to hiring managers from throughout the company.

Park in designated area on map for easy access to our facility.

Because of the nature of our business, jewelry, purses, and bags are not allowed.

This event is for applicants only. Professional dress is required. Stuller reserves the right to deny entry to anyone who does not meet these criteria.

Please bring printed resumes to hand out.