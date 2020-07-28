Lafayette shelter in need of volunteers to foster kittens and adopt

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) needs foster volunteers to care for orphaned kittens that require specialized care.

During kitten season, from April to October, it’s common for shelters to receive an influx of orphaned kittens which puts a strain on the kittens as well as the staff.

“The shelter environment is not ideal for newborn kittens. They need to be bottle-fed, kept warm and require constant love and attention,” shelter director Shelley Delahoussaye explained. “Their age makes them more susceptible to disease, stress and respiratory issues, which are all common in a shelter. Our staff doesn’t have the time necessary to properly care for the kittens, which is why we ask for volunteers to open their homes.”

LASCC said it does everything possible to set up the kittens and volunteers for success. Volunteers receive hands-on training, bottles, milk and a how-to manual for reference.

Volunteers also have the support of other trained volunteers through a private Facebook group when questions arise.

According to Delahoussaye, volunteers are essential during kitten season, “We have over 75 kittens in foster care, some are still at the age to be bottle fed. Volunteers make a huge difference. If we didn’t have them, many of these kittens probably wouldn’t make it.”

For more info on how you can help the shelter, email lascc@lafayettela.gov or visit its Facebook page.