LAFAYETTE, La. (Barras Family Dentistry)- Taking candy from children is usually frowned upon, but teaching them the value of giving back by donating their excess Halloween candy in support of Operation Gratitude’s Care Package Programs for U.S. Troops, Veterans and First Responders is a win-win for kids, parents, and dentists.

This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the nation when they bring their Halloween candy to Operation Gratitude at local collection site: Barras Family Dentistry. The sweet treats will be included in Care Packages sent to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas, Veterans, and to First Responders serving in their local communities. Candy can be brought into be donated at Barras Family Dentistry from November 1- November 7.