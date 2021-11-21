After 50 years, Randol’s in Lafayette has closed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –An iconic Lafayette restaurant has closed its doors after 50 years in business.

Randol’s on Kaliste Saloom Road opened at its regular time and then closed its doors for the final time at the end of business Saturday.

“We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of two steppin’, toe tappin’ fun,” the restaurant announced in a social media post.

The longtime restaurant, on Lafayette’s Southside, was frequently by generations of local families and was a favorite among tourist for its crawfish and crabs.

Live music always followed and everyone hit the dance floor for some two-stepping.