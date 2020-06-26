Lafayette Parks & Rec launches new youth program

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The 3L Project is Lafayette Parks and Recreation’s newest program for children 8 and older. The program is free and will focus on teaching essential life skills to benefit them later in life, such as teamwork.

“One part of the program will teach kids how to work together. They’ll learn the importance of team-building and working together. You’re not successful unless everyone pulls their weight,” Lafayette Parks and Recreation Recreational Supervisor Walter Guillory said.

The 3L Program includes:

LEARN: Life Skills, communication, decision-making, trust and problem solving

LAUGH: Building safe relations, have fun, gain self-esteem and healthy

LIVE: COVID-19 education, personal risk management, health awareness and hygiene safety practices

The program will take place at two locations – Brown Park Recreational Complex at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road and Neyland Park Recreational Complex at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

“We wanted a program, particularly in those areas. We have a lot of kids who don’t have transportation, so we said let’s have a program for kids within walking distance from our facilities,” Guillory said.

While children participate in outdoor activities, parents are invited inside the recreation centers for COVID-19 education.

CDC safety guidelines will be followed, including social distancing, providing masks when children can’t distance themselves from others, and the recreation centers will be sanitized.

The 3L Project is scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting on Monday, July 6, 2020, through Friday, July 31, 2020.

Call the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Office to register children: 337-291-8362

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Acadiana Black Nurses Association, One Hundred Black Men, Kiwanis Club of Southwest (Civic Clubs), SMILE Community Action Agency, Magnolia Peace Officers, Lafayette Community College and Athletes for Christ Outreach.

For more information please contact: Walter Guillory at (337) 291-8375, Bill Verret at (337) 291-8368, Anthony DeRousselle at (337) 291-8380, or the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Office at (337) 291-8362