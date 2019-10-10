Lafayette Parks and Recreation BATA program

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Parks & Rec.)- As part of the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department’s BATA (Building Adults Through Athletics) program, a family outreach enrichment event has been scheduled. This event will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Holy Family Apartments Complex from 5:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. The Family Outreach Enrichment Program is intended to meet the educational needs of parents and the physical, social, educational and health needs of the kids.

For this event the SMILE Community Action Agency, Lafayette City Police Department and the South Louisiana Community College are partnering with the department in an effort to reach out and try to offer assistance to the citizens of Lafayette. Educational opportunities, tuition assistance for qualified applicants and youth basketball registration for young women and men will be available during this event.

For more information contact: Walter Guillory with the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department at 337-291-8375, Joseph Druilhet with South Louisiana Community College at 337-521-8896, or Craig A. Mathews with SMILE Community Action Agency at 337-234-3272.