LPSS announces Student of the Year winners

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Lafayette Parish School System formally announced the district winners of the 2021 Student of the Year competition for elementary, middle and high school.

The winners are:

5th Grade — Derace James Jr., Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School

8th Grade — Lillian Girior, Edgar Martin Middle School

12th Grade — Patrick Chu, Lafayette High School

Derace James Jr., Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School (LPSS)

The students were chosen to represent their grade level at the district level competition. The areas that the students are judged upon are a written essay, student portfolio and an interview judged by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.

Lillian Girior, Edgar Martin Middle School (LPSS)

All of the students were tremendously prepared and represented their schools very well in every aspect of the process.



“These winners will advance into the next step in the process and represent Lafayette Parish School

System at the regional level of competition,” LPSS said in a statement. “We wish the students good luck in this process as regional competition begins soon with interviews being conducted virtually in mid-February. From there, students may progress onto the state level of competition.”

