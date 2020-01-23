Lafayette Parish announces its students of the year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced its students of the year for the elementary, middle school and high school levels with surprise celebrations.

Administrators, along with each winner’s parents, were presented with flowers, balloons for their win.

This year’s winners include:

Elementary School: Camille Romero

Middle School: Ali Habib

High School: William Romero

“This is a high honor for outstanding students who have been nominated by their teachers, selected by their school, and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders,” said LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson in a press release.

The following are bios on each student as provided by LPSS:

District Student of the Year for Elementary School — Camille Romero

Camille is a 5th grader at J. Wallace James Elementary Arts and Technology Academy and studies theatre as her art concentration. She is the daughter of Marie Romero Foster.

Camille’s motto is, “Be yourself.” Every morning when she wakes up she reminds herself to be herself and no one else. That puts her mind into a positive mind set. Camille shares, “always remember that if you be yourself you will achieve your goals.”

She believes in being a leader and not a follower, as modeled by the 7 Habits taught in the Leader in Me program. Along with two other students, Camille formed a confidence group to encourage fellow students who may be feeling down due to issues at school, such as bullying.

She has future aspirations to be the President of the United States and to make our country better through the use of technology.









District Student of the Year for Middle School — Ali Habib

Ali is an 8th grader at Paul Breaux Middle with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 all of his years in school and the son of Abir Elmaddah and Emad Habib.

He shares that his family is from Egypt and because of that, he has grown up in a world where he is unique. His family has helped him to succeed in life and his brother is a great companion. Ali continues by saying that he is lucky to attend such a wonderful school, which has allowed him to excel in his studies and expand his horizons in many after school activities. His journey at Paul Breaux has really helped him to develop as a person.

Ali serves as the Vice President of the Speech Team, a Golden Advisor on the Student Council, and Captain of the Soccer Team. He has always been fascinated with technology. In his free time, he practices complex programming and creates websites, apps, and games.

Ali has future aspirations of becoming a computer engineer, as programming and coding are his dream job.









District Student of the Year for High School — William McRaney Romero

William is a senior at Lafayette High School with a cumulative GPA of 4.2979, and the son of John & Karen Romero.

William says that his parents have been his rock since he was born, and his brother has been his best friend. William has served on Student Council and currently serves as the Executive Board President. On this council, he is planning a disability awareness week, after a successful forum titled Living with a Disability.

William says, “As a high school senior, the dichotomy between fear and excitement could not be more apparent. I am eager and afraid to see where my next chapter takes me.” Currently, he plans to study political science, but not yet sure at which school. He has applied to nine schools, but his favorite is Vanderbilt in Nashville.