Lafayette native and Army Sgt. Major retires from 31-year career

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Congratulations are in order for retiring US Army Sergeant Major Anazia Andrus-Sam.

The 50 year old Lafayette native held many leadership positions in her 31 year career.

She served in Iraq, Korea, plus a humanitarian tour in Nicaragua.

She’s a graduate of the Army Sergeants Major Academy, and has a bachelors of science in Multidisciplinary Studies with a masters in Business Intelligence from Grantham University.

After retiring, she plans to help homeless veterans and continue advocating for the Alzheimer’s and Lupus foundations.

A ceremony honoring her years of service was held at Fort Polk Wednesday afternoon.