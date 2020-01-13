Live Now
Lafayette MLK Parade set for Sunday, Jan. 19, celebrations announced

Community
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday activities have been announced, including the city’s parade, set for Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

The MLK Holiday Committee is currently accepting applications for the parade.

The parade will start at the Martin Luther King Center, located at 309 Cora Street, and will head down MLKing Memorial Parkway (Willow Street) and conclude at the Clifton Chenier Center/Church of Philadelphia.  There is no cost to participate in the parade; however, pre-registration is required.  Consumption of alcoholic beverages by parade participants is prohibited.  The use of horses and four-wheelers in the parade is also prohibited.

Additional celebrations and events are as listed below:

SATURDAY, Jan. 18

  • 1 p.m. — Musical extravaganza
  • 4 p.m. — Martin Luther King Youth Pageant

SUNDAY, Jan, 19

  • 3 p.m. — Martin Luther King Holiday Parade, Parade Marshal Kenneth Boudreaux

MONDAY, Jan. 20

  • 8:30 a.m. — Flag raising/opening activities
  • 11:30 a.m. — Community luncheon program
  • 12:30 a.m. — Recognition of holiday event sponsors, medical/health screenings, voter registration, display booths and exhibits
  • 6 p.m. — Evening Commemorative Program, featured speaker Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, Pastor, Charity Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, South Carolina Vice-President, Religious Affairs and External Relations, National African Network

If you are interested in participating in the parade, you have to pick up the application and present your proof of insurance at the Central Fire Station located at 300 Vermilion Street and/or call (337) 291-8703.

