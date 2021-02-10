Lafayette lawyer to award $1,000 college scholarship to area student

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux today announced it has started accepting applications for its 2021 Spring Scholarship. Louisiana students enrolled or enrolling in college are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is May 28, after which one student will receive $1,000 in support of their education.

“One of the core values at our law firm is giving back,“ stated attorney Blaine J. Barrilleaux. “We hope that by offering educational assistance to local students, we are helping support future community leaders. Education is an essential tool for creating opportunity, and positive change comes from that. We think it’s so important that we’ve increased our scholarship from $500 to $1,000 this year.”

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants should submit a short essay about the importance of education and how it can be used to support the local community. Eligibility requirements include a 2.5 GPA or better, and enrollment or pursuing enrollment at a two-year or four-year accredited college. Law office clients and firm employees are not eligible.

“It’s always exciting to see how students will use the scholarship money,” added Barrilleaux. “Last year’s winner Miah Walton used it to continue her education at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. Grace Payton, our 2019 recipient, used it to cover tuition at my alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. I can’t wait to see the good that the 2021 scholarship brings.”

Those interested in applying are encouraged to submit their transcript, a brief bio, and essay to the following email: blainebarrilleauxscholarship@gmail.com. All scholarship submissions must be submitted by May 28 for consideration. The selection committee will announce one winner on June 30.

For more information about the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux and its 2021 Spring Scholarship, please visit its scholarship resource page.