LAFAYETTE: Hilliard Museum to host free day for families

LAFAYETTE, La (H. Uni. Art Museum) – The Hilliard University Art Museum invites the community to explore the galleries, participate in hands-on art projects, and more while celebrating and exploring the world of illustration at our summer Play Day event!

Families, friends and community members are invited to view the summer exhibits and engage in gallery activities and art making. Attendees can read a book and create illustrations with children’s author Denise Gallagher in her exhibition “A Teaspoon and a Bit of String”. Families can join Basin Arts for a family dance class exploring lines or strike a pose with yoga instructor Lacey Gothreaux. Artist Ben Koch will be drawing the dark side of the moon and there will be plenty of opportunities for families to scribble and doodle together. All of these activities are free to enjoy, and open to all members of the public.

Play Day: Sketch, Scribble, Doodle! will be taking place at the Hilliard University Art Museum on Saturday, July 20 from 10:00am to 2:00pm, rain or shine. The Play Day programming offers free admission to the community three times a year as a part of the museum’s education initiative.

Museum Hours, Admission & General Information:

The Hilliard University Art Museum is located at 710 East Saint Mary Boulevard, on the campus of University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Museum Hours are: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Saturday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; closed Sunday and Monday. General Admission: $5 Adults, $4 Seniors (62+), $3 Students (5-17). FREE for Members, UL

Students/Staff/Faculty with identification, and visitors under 5. For general information, please visit hillliardmuseum.org or call (337) 482-2278.

Current Exhibitions:

– January 18, 2019 – August 24, 2019. Gisela Colon: Pods

– June 14, 2019 – August 31, 2019. A Teaspoon and a Bit of String: The Illustrations of Denise Gallagher

– May 10, 2019 – August 24, 2019. Kota Ezawa: Two Views

– June 8, 2019 – November 16, 2019. Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon, Jr.

– May 23, 2019 – October 2, 2019. Spotlight on the Collection: William Moreland

– March 8, 2019 – August 10, 2019. Tripping Over Cypress: Recent Work by Cliff Tresner

