Lafayette High students shine in national debate tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)-Lafayette High School’s Speech and Debate students performed at the Florida Blue Key virtual tournament held over the weekend of October 30 – November 1, 2020.

This was a massive tournament with over 200 schools across the nation in attendance.

The following students of Lafayette High School received awards:

Dramatic Interpretation:

Paresh Kolluru (LPSS)

Roma Kolluru – Quarterfinalist

Landon Terro – Quarterfinalist

Paresh Kolluru – Semifinalist

Humorous Interpretation:

Landon Terro – Quarterfinalist

Program Oral Interpretation:

Paresh Kolluru – 4th Place