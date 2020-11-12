Lafayette High students shine in national debate tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)-Lafayette High School’s Speech and Debate students performed at the Florida Blue Key virtual tournament held over the weekend of October 30 – November 1, 2020.
This was a massive tournament with over 200 schools across the nation in attendance.
The following students of Lafayette High School received awards:
Dramatic Interpretation:
- Roma Kolluru – Quarterfinalist
- Landon Terro – Quarterfinalist
- Paresh Kolluru – Semifinalist
Humorous Interpretation:
- Landon Terro – Quarterfinalist
- Program Oral Interpretation:
- Paresh Kolluru – 4th Place