The Lafayette High Lionettes Dance team will hold a Carrabba's chicken marsala dinner to-go fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 27.

Pick up is at LHS' front circle from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased by a dance team member or by contacting Karen Begnaud at kbegnaud@lpssonline.com.

LHS is located at 3000 W. Congress Street.