Lafayette High Lionettes Dance Team to hold Carrabba's dinner fundraiser on Aug. 27
The Lafayette High Lionettes Dance team will hold a Carrabba's chicken marsala dinner to-go fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 27.
Pick up is at LHS' front circle from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $9 and can be purchased by a dance team member or by contacting Karen Begnaud at kbegnaud@lpssonline.com.
LHS is located at 3000 W. Congress Street.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- LPSS prohibits food delivery services for students
- FireEye: Tech firms' secret weapon against disinformation
- Tunnel found under old KFC in Arizona connected to Mexico
- Franklin Police: Domestic dispute occurred before shooting that injured man and woman