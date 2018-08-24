Community

Lafayette High Lionettes Dance Team to hold Carrabba's dinner fundraiser on Aug. 27

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

The Lafayette High Lionettes Dance team will hold a Carrabba's chicken marsala dinner to-go fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 27.

Pick up is at LHS' front circle from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased by a dance team member or by contacting Karen Begnaud at kbegnaud@lpssonline.com.

LHS is located at 3000 W. Congress Street.

