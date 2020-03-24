Lafayette General launches app that allows patients to talk with physicians from home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette General has designed a new way to ensure everyone is safe during COVID-19.

There is a way patients can be seen by physicians at home which limits the amount of people inside the hospital.

“Our goal is to see patients remotely and in the comfort and privacy of home,” Dr. Tyler Bellelo with Lafayette General Internal Medicine says.

Dr. Bellelo says the app allows patients to be screened by licensed physicians.

The app will allow the hospital staff to regulate the amount of people coming in during the pandemic.

“This limits exposure out in the community. If they feel they are exposed, we have personnel in place who can treat them,” Bellelo adds.

Lafayette General health anywhere app is available with services for everyone.

“Services are available for patients three and older. We accept medicaid, medicare, and commercial insurances. If someone is uninsured, there is a 45 dollar fee,” explains Bellelo.

Once a patient is seen through the app, Dr Bellelo says if the patient meets certain guidelines, they are sent to a testing site.

Bellelo says, “If a patient meets criteria, testing centers are available at the Cajundome. They will be screened appropriately then given a test if necessary.”

The Health Anywhere app is available in the App Store or on GooglePlay.