LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) is teaming up with A Pregnancy Center and Clinic (APCC) to hold a community-wide baby shower for those in need.

“April Showers” is is designed to provide much-needed baby items for those who come to APCC, according to a press release.

During the entire month of April, the community can drop off much-needed baby items like diapers, baby powder, lotion, shampoo, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, car seats, etc. to any Lafayette Fire Department fire stations.

This will be the sixth year that LFD and APCC have partnered to assist mothers and newborn babies. LFD says that drop-off is easy and accessible with 14 different fire stations participating.

Items can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day for the month of April. There is a collection box located in each fire station. Bring the item(s) inside and firefighters will place them in the box.