LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Fire Department firefighters received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, which was administered through the Louisiana Department of Health.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit was the first to receive the vaccine. It was important to him to exemplify leadership and to assure the men and women of the fire department the vaccine is safe. He and firefighters received the first of a two-dose series and will receive a second dose 28 days after the initial vaccination. Of the firefighters receiving the vaccine, no adverse side effects were reported.

As first responders, the vaccine will help protect firefighters on the front lines when responding to medical emergencies.

“We are appreciative and grateful as first responders to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Our ability to provide effective emergency response rests on a healthy workforce,” said Fire Chief Robert Benoit in a statement.