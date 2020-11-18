Lafayette businesses gear up for small business Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- If you want to avoid department stores and large crowds on Black Friday, there is always Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses in communities across the country.

Each year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shoppers can pay it forward by shopping small. For most retailers, business looks a lot different this year due to COVID-19.



Stacy Hebert, owner of Jewlie’s boutique in Lafayette says Small Business Saturday is all about accommodating her customers.

“A lot of my customers are in the high-risk category and so they will ask if they can come in at a certain time like on Mondays when it’s slow,” Hebert explained. “We just try to work with the community.”

Hebert says along with low prices, offers like buy-one-get-one 50 percent off and a variety of gifts for men, women and children make the boutique sweeten the gift-giving season for patrons. Hebert said she’s also throwing in free gift wrapping and shipping to make it quick and easy for shoppers to safely get in and out.

“We can do it in-store and ship it out,” she said.

Hebert says since most of her customers are high risk they can shop online or through Facetime.

“A lot of our customers call us over the phone and we do facetime to show them what we have, she said. “We do anything that we can reasonably do during restricted times.”



However, Hebert says those who choose to shop in-store for small business Saturday will be safe.

“We’re going to do what we’ve been doing through the pandemic since the mask mandate. We’re going to continue that. We’re going to make sure everybody is social distancing and limit how many people are coming in.”