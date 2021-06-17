Lafayette, Broussard firefighter battling cancer thanks community, “It puts me at a loss for words”

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — A Lafayette and Broussard firefighter battling bone cancer says he’s at a loss of words for the outpouring of love and support from the community as he fights for his life.

This week, nearly 100 people donated blood for 25-year-old Alex Bourque at a blood drive for him at the Broussard Fire Department.

Alex says there’s no words to explain just how thankful he is.

“Just thank you. I can’t thank all the people enough. It puts me at a loss for words because I want to thank them, but thank you is not enough,” Alex said. “I don’t feel like thank you is enough, so it’s kind of hard for me. I want to do stuff for these people, but they’re not going to accept it. They just want to help any way they can. It really puts me at a loss for words sometimes.”

In December of 2020, Alex started experiencing a throbbing pain in his right leg. In April, doctors told him why.

“You never think you’re going to go in and find out you have cancer,” he said.

Soon after, Alex moved to Texas to start a 9-week chemotherapy treatment at M.D. Anderson Hospital.

Back here in Acadiana, his fellow firefighters in Lafayette and Broussard rallied together, organizing blood drives for Alex.

“I’ve had people that tell me they still go on calls and they’re like, ‘Yeah, the people that we go see, they’re asking about Alex, and how’s Alex?'” he said.

“It means a lot. It means a lot that everybody’s caring for me and thinking about me and praying for me.”

Dozens of people, including complete strangers, have donated blood and rallied behind Alex as well he battles bone cancer. He says it’s helping him stay positive and keep fighting.

“I wish I was there. I wish I was there to thank them because there are just so many people that have just stepped up, people I don’t even know. They just saw it on the news, and so they go and support me,” he told News Ten.

When Alex finishes chemotherapy, his doctors will decide if they’ll be able to do reconstructive surgery on his leg.

“You just have to accept it and move on, you know. Life is still going on. If they have to cut off my leg, I’ll have to find something else to do, but you know, I’m just taking it day by day and seeing what the Lord has in store for me,” he said.

Alex has a 3-year-old little boy and his wife is expecting their second son in August. He says he hopes he’ll be able to be there for his son’s birth.

If you want to follow Alex’s journey, you can join his Facebook page, Team Bourque.