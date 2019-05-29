Community

Lafayette Bar Association will offer free legal advice clinic for veterans on June 6

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

Free legal advice for veterans will be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

Lawyers will meet with veterans to give advice on any civil matter.

Appointment availability is limited.

Email marilyn@lafayettebar.org or call the office at (337)237-4700 ext.102.

Lafayette Bar Association is located at 2607 Johnston St., Lafayette

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


