Lafayette Bar Association will offer free legal advice clinic for veterans on June 6

Free legal advice for veterans will be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

Lawyers will meet with veterans to give advice on any civil matter.

Appointment availability is limited.

Email marilyn@lafayettebar.org or call the office at (337)237-4700 ext.102.

Lafayette Bar Association is located at 2607 Johnston St., Lafayette.

