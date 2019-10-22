Lafayette Animal Shelter partners to offer free rabies vaccinations for dogs Saturday



Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic: This Saturday Morning at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, in collaboration with SpayNation and PetSmart Charities, will provide free rabies vaccinations for dogs this Saturday, October 26, 2019.

For added convenience, dog owners interested in vaccinating their pet are asked to remain in their vehicles as this is a drive-thru rabies clinic. The event will be held in the parking lot of the CAJUNDOME from 8 a.m. until noon.

The October 26 Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic will also feature:

· $20 Microchips – Microchips register pets for a lifetime to their owner and are vital in identifying and contacting owners of lost pets.

· $20 Spay/Neuter Vouchers – A limited supply of vouchers will be available for pets vaccinated at the clinic which are not yet spayed/neutered. (Spay/neuter surgeries need to be scheduled with SpayNation and will not be conducted on this day.)

Additional information for the October 26 Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic:

· Enter the CAJUNDOME parking lot at Gate 8 from West Congress Street (across from the Hilton Garden Inn) and follow the directions to the overhang where the rabies vaccinations will be administered. DO NOT enter at Cajun Field.

· Patience and courtesy to other drivers is appreciated. A capacity turnout is anticipated and a short wait should be expected. Attendees should allow time to wait in line and ensure passengers and pets are comfortable.

· The October Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic is for DOGS ONLY. SpayNation will conduct a Separate Rabies Clinic for Cats on November 15, 2019 from 8 a.m. until noon at 1640 N. Bertrand Drive.

The 2019 Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic is offered by LASCC, SpayNation and PetSmart Charities as an affordable and convenient way for dog owners to keep their animals up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

All animals in Lafayette Parish over the age of four months must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian and registered yearly. There are fines associated with failure to vaccinate pets against rabies. Pet owners are instructed to consult their veterinarians regarding other vaccinations pets should be given.

