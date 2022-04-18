LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Laborde Earles Law Firm will hold its sixth annual “Bike it Forward” event in May to promote community involvement, child safety, child health, and well-being. The law firm will host the event to give bikes and helmets away.

You can apply or nominate a child to receive a new bicycle and helmet online. The deadline for submitting applications is April 29. All winners of the bicycles and helmets will be notified prior to the Bike It Forward event, which is scheduled for May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lafayette office.

As part of the event, Laborde Earles will have food, music, and a bicycle obstacle course for the kids to test out their new bikes.

“As we embark on our sixth year of Bike It Forward, we continue to be amazed at just how appreciated

and important this event has been to our communities,” said partner, David Laborde. “It is now time to start

nominating that deserving kid for a bike for working hard all school year.”

For more information on the nomination process or for more details on Bike It Forward, please visit

bikeitforward.org, call Laborde Earles at (337)408-1489, or email marketing@onmyside.com.