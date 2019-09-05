La. SONIC Drive-ins Raise $60,000 for Free Child Safety Seats

LAFAYETTE, La. (University Medical Center)– Partnering with University Medical Center New Orleans and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-Ins donated $60,000 to provide free and professionally installed car seats for children in needy families statewide.

Applications for the program are available here. Seats are awarded to eligible recipients on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last, so interested families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The application deadline is Saturday, Sept. 14.

On Aug. 1, upgraded laws went into effect regarding car seat safety in Louisiana. Children should use a child safety seat in the safest mode allowed by the child safety seat manufacturer, for as long as possible until outgrowing the seat by harness weight or height.

With these more protective child safety seat laws, it is now more important than ever to ensure children are in the correct seat and properly restrained in their child safety seats.

A video on the program is available here.

“The SONIC car culture is an atmosphere we take pride in. It’s our mission to contribute to the safety of children since many families can’t afford life-saving car seats. We owe it all to the generosity of our customers,” said Ted Kergan, owner of Kergan Bros. Sonic Group, the state’s largest SONIC franchisee.

SONICs in Louisiana raised money through sales of the 2019 SONIC “Tot” calendar. This is the fourth year of the car seat donation program, which has raised a total of $223,000 and purchased 2,300 car seats since its inception.

“When used correctly, child restraints are the number-one factor in protecting our children in motor vehicle crashes,” said Bridget Gardner, a registered nurse and coordinator of the Community Injury Prevention Program at University Medical Center. “We’re excited to team up with SONIC for another year of reducing childhood injuries and fatalities across our state.”