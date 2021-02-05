Tonight! Krewe de Canailles’ ‘Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!’ Mardi Gras celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s Downtown walking parade, will look different this year.

Cruise de Canailles 2021, on Friday, Feb. 5 from 6 – 9 p.m., will be a city-wide celebration featuring the decoration of homes and businesses with Mardi Gras decorations and revelry for drive-by viewing.

The theme “Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!” encourages individuals, households and businesses to decorate porches, yards and storefronts, to celebrate pieces of our culture missed last year, or to poke fun at the new ways of life brought about by the pandemic.

Here’s the map:

With this format, anyone

can register and sign up to be on the map for free. It’s a chance for all to celebrate 2020 being

over, and being “over” 2020. “We are starting to see lots of traction and excitement around the new format,” said Blaze Petersen, president of Krewe de Canailles’ board of directors.

Participants can register at KDC2021.Eventbrite.com, and may submit addresses to be on the

map for viewing in the “cruise,” driving portion for the public.

The format is similar to driving

around to look at Christmas decorations, but with a unique South Louisiana twist. KDC

encourages participants at locations to play music and dress in costume to add to the spirit of

revelry during the event, and to keep decorations up throughout the Mardi Gras season.



“It’s always amazing to see how creative people are,” Petersen added. “Our event is one of the

only events not canceled in 2021, and we’re excited to give people release and an opportunity

to celebrate.”

Learn more here.