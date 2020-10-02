Krewe de Canailles’ 2021 theme is an ode to 2020: ‘Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!’

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release)- Calling all Canailles! Krewe de Canailles: Cruise de Canailles 2021, Lafayette’s first-and-only walking parade, will feature a modified, yet festive, format designed for safe participation, “Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!”

Registration for the event opened Oct. 1.

With so many uncertainties in the world of public events, Krewe de Canailles has decided to

take an adapted approach to the familiar Mardi Gras Parade in 2021, because nothing can keep

a Canaille down.

Fitting with the 2021 theme, KDC Sub-Krewes will set up at designated locations, and decorate their lawns, porches and themselves with their sub-krewe’s theme.

It’s a chance to celebrate 2020 being OVER, and being “over” 2020. The theme may include the

roads not traveled, anything you missed, things you are fachéd about or whatever message you

wish to communicate to 2020.

Let it out! All sub-krewe parade stops will be mapped for the public to cruise by to see costumes and decorations, and to engage in general revelry. The format is similar to driving around to look at Christmas decorations, but instead, revelers will be in the Mardi Gras spirit!

“When we started planning for 2021,” said Blaze Peterson, co-founder, and president of KDC, “it

was difficult. Yet, with the format for 2021, we’ve found a way to still spark that Mardi Gras

magic, while keeping our members and the public safe.

In KDC, any group of people can pull together to create a krewe, so despite enduring an unprecedented social climate in 2020, KDC would like to put the people back in Mardi Gras in 2021.

Visit the Eventbrite event page to register, or visit KreweDeCanailles.com, or KDC on Facebook,

to find out more.