The people have spoken! News 10’s Darla Montgomery has been voted No. 1 best news anchor in the Times of Acadiana’s Best of 2019.

News 10’s Heath Morton was voted in the top three for best meteorologist.

The Times’ Best of is the local “People’s Choice Awards” for top professionals, businesses and recreation in Acadiana. Good Thursday to you Acadiana! I am humbled beyond words. I am so grateful to have the privilege of anchoring your… Posted by Darla Montgomery KLFY on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Thank you, Acadiana!

See all the Times’ Best of 2019 winners here.