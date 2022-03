BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY was honored as at the 2022 Louisiana Broadcasters Prestige Awards with Promotion of the year.

The Creative Services Department at KLFY put together the winning entry. The promotion was for those who lost their lives in the tragic Seacor Power disaster in the Gulf of Mexico last April.

KLFY continues to follow this story to this day looking for answers from the company and government officials as to what’s being done to prevent this from happening again.