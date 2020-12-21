KLFY will air Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of St. John

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- News 10 will air Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of St. John in downtown Lafayette.

You and your family at home can join us for Thursday evening’s service from 10:30 p.m. until midnight.

Watch it via livestream here:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar