KLFY will air Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of St. John

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- News 10 will air Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of St. John in downtown Lafayette.
You and your family at home can join us for Thursday evening’s service from 10:30 p.m. until midnight.
Watch it via livestream here:
by: KLFY StaffPosted: / Updated:
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- News 10 will air Christmas Eve Mass from the Cathedral of St. John in downtown Lafayette.
You and your family at home can join us for Thursday evening’s service from 10:30 p.m. until midnight.
Watch it via livestream here: