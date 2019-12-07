Tis the season! Learn more about Acadian Village’s Noel Acadien au Village here.
KLFY Road Show: Live from Noel Acadien au Village 2019
Abbeville64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous