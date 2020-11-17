KLFY Food for Families Food FoodDrive set for Dec. 10. Find your donation location here.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- FoodNet Food Bank and KLFY are teaming up on Dec.10, 2020, to host a food bank drive to help restock the shelves of local Acadiana food banks.

Here’s how you can help:

Ways to donate

Ideal food donations:

  • Peanut butter donations
  • Canned tuna
  • Hearty soup
  • Dry beans
  • Rice
  • Macaroni & cheese
  • Pasta
  • Flour
  • Cornbread (Jiffy)
  • Grits
  • Oatmeal
  • Dry milk
  • Cereal
  • Meals in a box
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruit
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Tomato sauce
  • Tomato paste
  • Fruit juice
  • Bottled water

Need help with food?

  • Contact your parish’s food pantry or call (337) 232-HELP.

Foodnet dropoff locations:

Agency  Drop-Off Location / HoursHoursDrop-Off Location Address
St. Mary Magdalen Christian Service Super 1 Foods8a.m. – 6 p.m. 2210 Veteran’s Memorial Dr., Abbeville, LA 70510
Our Lady of The AssumptionCarencro Community Center6 a.m. – 6 pm.5115 N University, Carencro, LA 70520
Crowley Christian Care CenterCrowley Christian Care Center8a.m. -6 p.m.726 W 7th St, Crowley, LA 70526
Eunice Food BankEunice Food Bank6 a.m. – 7 p.m. 2102 West Ash, Eunice, LA 70535
Emergency Aid CenterChurch of the Assumption- Church Hall7 a.m. – 6 p.m.211 Iberia St., Franklin, LA 70538
Alpha Community Outreach CenterFirst Church of God In Christ8 a.m. – 5 p.m.1901 Martin Luther King Dr., Jeanerette 70544
Council on AgingJefferson Davis Council on Aging6 a.m. – 6 p.m.210 S. State St., Jennings LA 70546 
Kaplan Food Bank Knights of Columbus Hall7 a.m. – 6 p.m.1007 N LeJeune Kaplan, La
FoodNet Food BankCajundome5 a.m. – 7 p.m. 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506
St. Ann’s Catholic ChurchSt. Ann’s Catholic Church – Religious Education Bldg.6 a.m. – 8:00pm716 Sixth St., Mamou, LA 70554
Social Service CenterSugar Cane Festival Bldg.7 a.m. – 6 p.m.600 Parkview Dr., New Iberia, LA  70563
The Lord’s Pantry of Pine PrairieSt. Peter’s Catholic Church 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.1309 1st Street, Pine Prairie, LA
SMILE Community Action AgencyWoodmen of the World Bldg.5:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.1255 Capritto Forty Arpent Rd., St. Martinville, LA 70582
First Assembly of GodChamber of Commerce (next to Youngsville City Hall)8 a.m. – 6 p.m.307 Iberia St. , Youngsville, LA 70592
First Baptist Church of BasileFirst Baptist Church7am – 6pm3001 E Schambers, Basile, LA 70515

