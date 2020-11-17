KLFY Food for Families Food FoodDrive set for Dec. 10. Find your donation location here.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- FoodNet Food Bank and KLFY are teaming up on Dec.10, 2020, to host a food bank drive to help restock the shelves of local Acadiana food banks.
Here’s how you can help:
Ways to donate
- Donate money directly at http://give.classy.org/FoodForFamilies
- Text “FOODNET” to 797979
- Mail a check to FoodNet, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502
Ideal food donations:
- Peanut butter donations
- Canned tuna
- Hearty soup
- Dry beans
- Rice
- Macaroni & cheese
- Pasta
- Flour
- Cornbread (Jiffy)
- Grits
- Oatmeal
- Dry milk
- Cereal
- Meals in a box
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Spaghetti sauce
- Tomato sauce
- Tomato paste
- Fruit juice
- Bottled water
Need help with food?
- Contact your parish’s food pantry or call (337) 232-HELP.
Foodnet dropoff locations:
|Agency
|Drop-Off Location / Hours
|Hours
|Drop-Off Location Address
|St. Mary Magdalen Christian Service
|Super 1 Foods
|8a.m. – 6 p.m.
|2210 Veteran’s Memorial Dr., Abbeville, LA 70510
|Our Lady of The Assumption
|Carencro Community Center
|6 a.m. – 6 pm.
|5115 N University, Carencro, LA 70520
|Crowley Christian Care Center
|Crowley Christian Care Center
|8a.m. -6 p.m.
|726 W 7th St, Crowley, LA 70526
|Eunice Food Bank
|Eunice Food Bank
|6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|2102 West Ash, Eunice, LA 70535
|Emergency Aid Center
|Church of the Assumption- Church Hall
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|211 Iberia St., Franklin, LA 70538
|Alpha Community Outreach Center
|First Church of God In Christ
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|1901 Martin Luther King Dr., Jeanerette 70544
|Council on Aging
|Jefferson Davis Council on Aging
|6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|210 S. State St., Jennings LA 70546
|Kaplan Food Bank
|Knights of Columbus Hall
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|1007 N LeJeune Kaplan, La
|FoodNet Food Bank
|Cajundome
|5 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506
|St. Ann’s Catholic Church
|St. Ann’s Catholic Church – Religious Education Bldg.
|6 a.m. – 8:00pm
|716 Sixth St., Mamou, LA 70554
|Social Service Center
|Sugar Cane Festival Bldg.
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|600 Parkview Dr., New Iberia, LA 70563
|The Lord’s Pantry of Pine Prairie
|St. Peter’s Catholic Church
|7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|1309 1st Street, Pine Prairie, LA
|SMILE Community Action Agency
|Woodmen of the World Bldg.
|5:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.
|1255 Capritto Forty Arpent Rd., St. Martinville, LA 70582
|First Assembly of God
|Chamber of Commerce (next to Youngsville City Hall)
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|307 Iberia St. , Youngsville, LA 70592
|First Baptist Church of Basile
|First Baptist Church
|7am – 6pm
|3001 E Schambers, Basile, LA 70515