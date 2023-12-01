LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 37th Annual KLFY FoodNet Food for Families Drive is looking for volunteers at 2 locations.

This year Catholic Charities of Acadiana is asking volunteers at BOTH the Cajundome AND the FoodNet warehouse on December 12th. Sign-up is required.

Volunteers should be able to stand for at least 2 hours at a time, bend and lift, as well as, be able to work in a team and be cheerful and courteous when dealing with the public. Volunteer tasks include event set-up, event clean-up and hospitality.

KLFY-TV and Catholic Charities of Acadiana are looking forward to donations from smaller groups and communities that will make a big difference for local families in need.

Please contact Community Engagement Coordinator, Sarah Baquet, for questions: 337-235-4972 ext.1222 or sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.

Latest Stories