KLFY celebrates Founder’s Day through volunteerism

Today, the KLFY Staff spent time at the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter and Care Center. It’s for our company, Nexstar Media’s annual founder’s day of caring.

“TV10 really came through. They were cleaning cages. They were trying to walk dogs between the rain. They were cleaning floors. They were cleaning walls. They were giving love. They were washing dishes. They said they had got a whole new outlook on what the shelter life is,” Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter Kennel Supervisor, Lynn Bourque, said.

Lisa Blackburn, with KLFY Sales, added, “My son and I both came to volunteer here as part of our Founder’s Day and we have enjoyed walking dogs, seeing puppies get microchipped, petting and feeding cats, watching dog photography happen in the back where they get the dogs ready to show the new owners might look like. It’s been a great day.”

“I’ve been walking dogs. I’ve walked Remi, Corey, Brew, Tanker and Reggie. They are all enjoying the time outside. They’re having a really good time and so are we,” said Jason Allen, Executive Producer with KLFY.

Bourque said the shelter has about 80 animals ready to be adopted.

“You see all these sad faces that don’t know why they’re here. They just want to go home with someone. And so while they’re here, we want to make their stay as positive as possible. And it’s caring people like TV10 and volunteers that can come and do that on a daily basis,” explained Bourque.

Ian Blackburn, Lisa’s son, said, “I’ve been playing with the cats. I just got back and this (kitten) one escapes.”

“We are so thankful that TV10 could take time out of their schedule to come help out these animals says a lot. Y’all are awesome,” said Bourque.

The shelter has a program for the month of June called The Dog Days of Summer. The adoption fee for each dog that has been there for over 30 days is waived for the whole month of June.

The shelter is open Mondays through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adoptions.

