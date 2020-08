LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Our very own Passe Partout and Meet Your Neighbor anchor Sylvia Masters was crowned Miss Lafayette USA over the weekend.

The pageant was held at the Cajundome Convention Center with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Sylvia also won the interview and swimsuit portions of the competition.

She will compete in the Miss Louisiana USA pageant. The prospective dates are January 15 & 16, 2021, in Metairie.

We at KLFY News 10 are so proud and wish her the best of luck!