“Kiwanis of Acadiana Harmony Park at the CMA” Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening

LAFAYETTE, La. (C.M.A.)– At 11:00 a.m., Saturday, representatives from the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana (KOA) and Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new, permanent “Kiwanis of Acadiana Harmony Park at the CMA” in the Museum’s outdoor courtyard. The new park offers families with children, ages 12 and under, a commercial-grade play structure in the Museum’s courtyard. With complementary missions of learning by doing and improving the lives of children, the CMA and KOA are developing the 4,740 square foot outdoor space to benefit Downtown Lafayette, and the greater Acadiana community.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening corresponds with KOA’s 19th Annual Zydeco Pancake Breakfast is held in Parc International from 8:00-11:00 am.

The “Harmony Park” commercial-grade play structure with smart safety features is ADA compliant and will be encircled by Astroturf. “The CMA is delighted to provide families with children an outdoor play structure in Downtown Lafayette,” said Carol McManus, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana’s Executive Director. “It enables the Museum to achieve a long-term goal of offering families an outside “hands-on” experience that inspires physical activity, interactivity, and creative play.”

“The KOA is excited to see its vision for a playground in Downtown Lafayette, become reality after six years of successful fundraising,” shared Bruce Sawvel, KOA Harmony Park Chair, adding, “”The Kiwanis Club of Acadiana (KOA) and the Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) are both committed to seeing downtown Lafayette become the thriving commercial/residential area we all envision. The CMA courtyard is the perfect location for the Park since it is next to Parc International which hosts so many family-friendly events.”